27 Palm Springs police employees out due to COVID; Response to calls not impacted

The Palm Springs Police Department revealed that nine employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

27 total sworn and/or non-sworn members of various areas of PSPD are currently unable to work due to a positive test, COVD-19 exposure quarantine guidelines, or taking care of family members impacted, the department revealed on Facebook.

Captain Mike Kovaleff wrote that most of the impacted employees were quarantined strictly due to exposure guidelines and have tested negative, remained asymptomatic, and are expected to return to duty in the next few days.

The outbreak has not impacted police's response to service calls, Kovaleff confirmed.

The staffing vacancies are being filled by personnel from other areas of the Police Department.

Kovaleff added that there are additional plans in place in the event there are staffing shortages that will impact service capability.

Commander Julio Luna of the Cathedral City Police Department, also confirmed to News Channel 3 that they have one officer out due to an on-duty exposure occurring last week, however, the individual is not positive. They are simply out as a precaution.

CCPD also has two other staff members out for positive tests. No areas of CCPD's building are closed and no divisions within the department are closed.

Doria Wilms, a spokesperson for the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, confirmed that one officer is out pending test results due to possible exposure with COVID-19. There are currently no positive cases at the department.

We have reached out to other local police agencies to learn of their status. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.