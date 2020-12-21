Livestream: Sheriff Chad Bianco to discuss investigation into death of man after violent arrest

News

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is holding a news conference Monday at 4 p.m. discussing the investigation into the death of Ernie Serrano.

Serrano, 33, died on Tuesday after he was arrested at a Jurupa Valley store. Bystander video of the incident has gone viral, covered by CNN, Yahoo, and ABC7.

According to a statement by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded Tuesday evening to an alleged assault with a deadly weapon in the store on Mission Boulevard and found the suspect, identified as Serrano, fighting with a security guard.

The statement says Serrano tried to take the guard’s firearm at one point during the incident. Deputies tried to detain Serrano, who “continued fighting with the deputies and did not comply with their commands. At that time, a use of force occurred,” the statement says.

The statement does not say what kind of force was used.

Bystander video of the incident shows a deputy striking Serrano with a baton at least six times before another deputy tackles him to the ground.

The brief video obtained by various outlets, including CNN, ABC7, and CBS Los Angeles, does not show how the incident started or what prompted it.

After deputies took Serrano into custody they “noticed that he appeared to have stopped breathing,” the statement said.

CNN has tried unsuccessfully to reach Serrano’s family for comment, but CNN affiliate KABC reported that they dispute the allegation that Serrano tried to take the security guard’s weapon and are heartbroken by his death.

“Ernie did not deserve to die this way. I keep replaying it in my head. I wonder what he was thinking… did he know he was going to die?” said Serrano’s cousin, Mailena.

The family’s lawyers say they will file a legal claim on Monday and are immediately seeking to see the security video from the store that captured the full incident.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s department force investigations detail, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the sheriff’s department’s Central Homicide Unit.

The officers involved in the incident have not been identified. CNN has reached out to the Riverside Sheriff’s Association to comment on their behalf.

CNN has also reached out to the store where the incident occurred but has not heard back.