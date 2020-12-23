Skip to Content
today at 7:11 pm
Published 6:59 pm

Missing Indio man located safe

Gregorio Ramirez

The Indio Police Department safely located at-risk man who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Gregorio Ramirez, 46, of Indio was last seen Wednesday at about 12:20 pm in the area of Clinton Street and Miles Avenue.

Ramirez, who who scuffed from various medical conditions and required daily medications, was safely located not long after police put out a notice to the community asking for help finding him

Jesus Reyes

