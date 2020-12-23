Missing Indio man located safe
The Indio Police Department safely located at-risk man who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon.
Gregorio Ramirez, 46, of Indio was last seen Wednesday at about 12:20 pm in the area of Clinton Street and Miles Avenue.
Ramirez, who who scuffed from various medical conditions and required daily medications, was safely located not long after police put out a notice to the community asking for help finding him
We are happy to report that Gregorio has just been located safe and will be reunited with his family. https://t.co/TcLLOopDYO— Indio Police Dept (@Indiopd) December 24, 2020
