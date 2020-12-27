19 “residential pods” destroyed in Banning fire

News

About 40 people in Banning are looking for other places to stay after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

The fire in the 1900 block of East Ramsey Street was reported at 12:48 pm.

Cal Fire says 19 "prefabricated residential pods" were destroyed in the blaze.

About 1/4 acre of brush also burned.

No injuries are reported.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

News Channel 3 has a crew at the scene to learn more about the fire and the people who are impacted.

Catch a full report on the fire coming up tonight on News Channel 3 at 6:00.