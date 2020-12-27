19 “residential pods” destroyed in Banning fire
About 40 people in Banning are looking for other places to stay after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
The fire in the 1900 block of East Ramsey Street was reported at 12:48 pm.
Cal Fire says 19 "prefabricated residential pods" were destroyed in the blaze.
About 1/4 acre of brush also burned.
No injuries are reported.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
News Channel 3 has a crew at the scene to learn more about the fire and the people who are impacted.
Catch a full report on the fire coming up tonight on News Channel 3 at 6:00.
Comments