Cal Fire investigation underway at Desert Hot Springs apartment

Prevention Officers from Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department are conducting an investigation at an apartment complex in Desert Hot Springs.

Details on the investigation remains limited.

Cal Fire was initially called to the Casa West Apartments on Cholla Drive to respond to an apartment complex. However, a spokesperson later confirmed that the incident turned out to be some kind of medical issue.

Initially, our crew at the scene were told that the Desert Hot Springs Police Department were in charge of the investigation, however, after further discussion, it was determined that Cal Fire was handling the investigation.

Cal Fire confirmed that there investigators are still determining what happened.

News Channel 3 crew confirmed that the coroner arrived at the scene at around 5:15 p.m.

Reporter Dani Romero spoke with the person who reported the incident to authorities. They say they are the caretaker for the resident of the apartment. Watch CBS Local 2 at 6 p.m. for the latest on the investigation.