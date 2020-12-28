Valley’s first Dutch Bros Coffee opens its doors in La Quinta

News

The first Dutch Bros Coffee shop in the Coachella Valley is now open! The shop opened its doors in La Quinta, off of 44-175 Jefferson Street.

At one point, there were about 50 Cars lined up eagerly anticipating their coffees. Cars spread out from inside the shopping center and nearly went into Jefferson Street when our crew was out there as people eagerly awaited their first sip of Dutch Bros Coffee.

"I'm so excited I go to Grand Canyon University and there's some in Arizona. So, I've been so excited for it to open over here," one customer said.

The La Quinta shop marks the second Dutch Bros Coffee in Southern California, with the next nearest shop being in Apple Valley which opened last month. There are several locations across Northern and Central California.

There is another location planned to open soon on Highway 111 near Las Palmas Road in Indio. Construction is set to begin in January and officials hope it is ready to open in March.

Another Dutch Bros Coffee location is set to open in Yucca Valley. This location is expected to open in August.

Dutch Brothers Coffee was started by ex-dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma started in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992. The company has approximately 404 open stores in nine states.