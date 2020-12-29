Cars catch fire after collision on Highway 111 in Indian Wells

News

The eastbound lanes of Highway 111 have been shut down from Miles Avenue to Eldorado Drive following a multiple vehicle crash with a fire.

Viewer video shows the aftermath of the crash, showing a person checking their vehicle as the fire continues to burn in front of the vehicle.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, no one was inside the vehicle when it caught on fire. We were also told that there were no major injuries in the crash.

There is currently no ETA as to when the eastbound side of Highway 111 will be back open.

