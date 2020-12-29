Fleming’s Steakhouse in Rancho Mirage permanently closes

News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar at the River in Rancho Mirage has permanently shut down.

The news was confirmed by Katie Stice, president & CEO of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce. Stice will discuss the closure, along with helping the city's businesses in an interview with KESQ's Peter Daut. The interview will air Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on Fox 11 and CBS Local 2.

The Rancho Mirage location has been removed from Fleming's wesbite and the page has been taken down.

The Fleming's at the River opened in Nov 2001 as one of the original businesses when the shopping area first opened up.

We have reached out to a spokesperson for the River for more information on what led to the closure.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.