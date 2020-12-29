Valley nursing homes awaiting vaccines as pharmacies roll out distribution

News

As CVS and Walgreens pharmacies begin rolling out their vaccine distribution, valley nursing homes and long-term care facilities are preparing their staff and residents for inoculation.

Vista Cove at Rancho Mirage, a long-term memory care facility, is working with the county and directly with CVS.

Owner Floyd Rhoades said he doesn't know on exactly which day his residents and staff will be vaccinated, though he has been told it will be in the very near future.

