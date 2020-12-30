New COVID variant detected in San Diego

News

Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed during a virtual conversation with Dr. Anthorny Fauci that the new variant of COVID has been found in Southern California.

Newsom did not provide any other details about the person who was infected but did say they were informed of the news about an hour or so before 1 p.m.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced later in the afternoon that the new variant was detected in a 30-year-old man in San Diego. Officials said the man had no travel history.

We reached out to Riverside County officials about this new variant. Jose Arballo Jr., spokesperson for the county, who told News Channel 3 that they've have not heard that the variant is in the county.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director for Los Angeles County, said Wednesday afternoon that the variant is not in LA County.

This comes less than 24 hours since it was found in Colorado, which was the first reported case of the new strain found in the United States.

The variant was first detected in the United Kingdom and experts have said may be especially contagious. Fauci did add that while this new variant is easier to transmit from person-to-person, it is no more dangerous than the original virus.