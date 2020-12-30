Man killed in 100-foot fall near Desert Hot Springs

News

A man has been pronounced dead after falling off a 100-foot high "tower" near Desert Hot Springs.

The incident was reported at approximately 11:08 a.m. near the intersection of Oleander Drive and Painted Hills Road.

According to Cal Fire, the victim died before first responders arrived at the scene.

Google Maps shows both power poles and wind turbines in the area.

Officials did not release the victim's name or any other identifying information at this time.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire told News Channel 3 that the department has left the scene and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department is now investigating the incident.

We reached out for more information from the Sheriff's Department who confirmed deputies were sent to investigation a man found dead in the area of Wind Haven and Westside Drive at around 11:38 a.m.

The Sheriff's Department confirmed that investigators do not suspect foul play was a factor in the death.

