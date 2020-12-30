Valley businesses turn to digital marketing to boost sales

News

In these coronavirus times, small valley businesses are looking for new, creative ways to reach more customers.

In Palm Desert, a new initiative is being launched to encourage shopping local – it's called the #StepUpToTheTablePalmDesert challenge.

It's the city's latest shot at driving sales during the state's stay-at-home orders. The new hashtag is sweeping social media, aimed at getting shares and boosting sales.

"We're here with this campaign of 'Step Up To The Table,' encouraging all citizens to go order and pickup takeout from your favorite local restaurants and buy gift cards," said Erica Harnik. "The need for online presence is invaluable because we're stuck at home."

The idea is to film the purchase, then tag friends online encouraging them to do the same.

"It's a challenge, so challenge your friends. Go on Facebook, go on Instagram and tag your friends and challenge them to get in front of the cause," Harnik said.

Digital business specialist Danny Rivkin with Palm Springs-based Allay Team supports Palm Desert's social media challenge, but said it could work better if businesses offered an incentive. "Offering a 10 percent coupon on their next purchase, or some other kind of thing could really lock in those folks," she said.

Rivkin added there are easy online opportunities businesses could be missing, like the simple step of making sure the phone number, address, and pandemic hours and policies are up-to-date.

"It really is very important that you get that information up so that folks can find you and can actually go to your business and you can have customers," Rivkin said.

