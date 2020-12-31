A Year In Review: Weather in 2020

News

This year brought 151 days of 100°+ temperatures to the Palm Springs area, earning the city the number one spot in the record books. The longest consecutive triple digit temperature stretch was 71 days. Palm Springs also recorded more 110°+ days than any other year (66 days).

The hottest high was 122° which was reached twice, July 31st and September 5th. The coldest low was 38° on February 5th. While there were 17 record high temperatures that were tied or surpassed, there were 0 record lows.

The final drought monitor of 2020 was released today. It shows a drastic difference from how we began the year. In January, 96.43% of the state was not experiencing any type of dry or drought-like conditions. Today that number is 0%. There's even 1.19% of the state experiencing 'exceptional' drought.

Palm Springs has received 3.87” since January 1st. That's more than an inch and a half below normal and far less than the 9.5" received in 2019.

After a year of dry and dangerous fire weather conditions, more than nine thousand incidents were reported by CalFire with over four million acres burned.

Earthquakes are something we're all too familiar with in California. The Golden State's strongest earthquake this year was a magnitude 5.8 near Lone Pine. Closer to home was a M4.9 near Anza that was felt across the low desert.

We're headed into 2021 with seasonal conditions across the Coachella Valley!