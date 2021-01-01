Firefighters quickly contain brush fire in Mecca

News

Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters were able to contain a brush fire that officials projected could've grown to 50 acres.

The fire was initially reported at 11:19 a.m. in the area of Lincoln Street and Avenue 64 in Mecca. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze by 11:47 a.m.

A viewer captured a short video showing the flames before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews remain on scene for clean-up, there is no word on what first sparked the flames.