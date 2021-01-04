How to safely quarantine after positive test or travel, even if you live with people

News

A lot of people are being told to quarantine after returning home from holiday travel as thousands of people test positive for coronavirus each day in Riverside County.

As a result, many are starting the new year under the advice to self-isolate – so what are the best practices?

If you live with roommates or family, county officials advise isolating in one room and away from others in your home.

You should use a separate bathroom if you can, but if that's not possible, clean the bathroom after each use.

Open windows, and use a fan or air conditioner in shared spaces to ensure good airflow.

If you do enter a common space with others from your household, keep a mask on.

Melissa Neiderman is now quarantining after returning last week to Palm Springs from a trip across the country. She and her husband have already tested negative, but they're still playing it safe and following the guidelines.

"We were very careful traveling back; we had everything you could imagine: mask and shield, all the wipes and everything," Neiderman said. "You could have a negative test result and still be positive, and also the symptoms could come way after we've gotten home, so we're still quarantined here."

Rancho Mirage resident Steve Ross just spent his first Christmas in 72 years alone. He's remained mostly in isolation since March, journaling on social media every day. His "pandemic posts" have now reached number 186.

He said he's found bright spots in self-isolating by connecting virtually with friends and family, and dusting off his childhood musical talent.

"I played the saxophone since I was in fourth grade and so I've gone back to becoming a saxophonist," Ross said.

Other tips are:

Stay home except to get medical care

Do not go to work, school, or public areas.

Stay home until at least 10 days have passed after the date of your last positive COVID Test and at least 3 days after you have recovered. Recovery means that your fever is gone for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and your respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) have improved.

If you must leave home to get medical care, do not use public transportation. Use a personal vehicle if possible. If you cannot drive yourself, keep as much distance as possible between you and the driver, leave the windows down and wear a mask if possible. If you do not have a mask, wear a cloth face cover.

If possible, arrange for food and other necessities to be left at your door. If you need help finding social services, essential items like food and medicines call 2-1-1.

Separate yourself from other people in your home

Stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home as much as possible. It is particularly important to stay away from people who are at higher risk of serious illness.

Use a separate bathroom. If this is not possible, clean the bathroom after use

Stay at least 6 feet from others.