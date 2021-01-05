2,200 toys being given out Wednesday in Thermal & North Shore

News

Alianza Coachella Valley is holding a drive-thru toy drive in three different locations in the east valley to celebrate Dia de Los Reyes or also known as Three Kings Day or Epiphany.

2,200 toys will be given out Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at:

Oasis Elementary School, 88175 74th Ave, Thermal

North Shore Community Park, on 70th Avenue in North Shore

Thermal Community Center, 87229 Church Street

Toys will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Alianza Coachella Valley is hoping to bring much-needed cheer to local families facing financial hardships.

The toys were provided thanks to donations and the support of Jeremy Hobbs and the Western Wind Foundation, and the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation.

Alianza, a local coalition of residents and organizations, hopes the toy drive can become an annual event as Día de Los Reyes is a major holiday in Mexico and throughout Latin America.

If you want to learn more about Alianza, visit www.alianzacv.org.