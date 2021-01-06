Self-administered Covid-19 tests used at valley sites can have ‘false negative results’, FDA warns

News

A new alert from the FDA is warning of potentially inaccurate results from self-administered Curative tests, including those from Curative testing sites in Indio, Rancho Mirage and La Quinta.

The Food and Drug Administration wrote Monday that Curative's tests can give "false results, particularly false-negative results" stemming from the tests not being performed properly.

The FDA's notice urged health care providers to consider having patients "re-tested" if an inaccurate result from a Curative tests is suspected.

Curative's website says its test have a 90 percent clinical sensitivity.

Riverside County's Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser wrote in a statement:

"Positive test results from PCR tests, including Curative’s self-administered test, are almost always correct. Self-administered tests, regardless of the vendor, have more potential to create false negative results compared to tests administered by a health professional. This is because sometimes people don’t follow the instructions precisely, even though they intend to do so. If there isn’t enough of viral material in the sample for any reason, it won’t be positive. Staff members are available to explain the process to ensure residents perform the self-administered test correctly.

It’s important to remember that you can be negative one day and positive the next, even with the gold standard PCR swab test and even if the test is done according to instructions.

I don’t recommend everyone who did a Curative test and tested negative be immediately retested. If someone close to you is positive and you aren’t, or you start getting sick but you recently tested negative, I would strongly advise you consider getting tested again. Please continue to observe all the precautions with good hygiene, social distancing and facial coverings, and stay home if you’re sick."

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has the story tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.