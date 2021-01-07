WATCH: Big Bear bald eagle lays first egg of the season

News

Good news! Jackie, the female bald eagle nesting in Big Bear, laid her first egg of the 2021 season this week.

According to friends of the Big Bear Bear Valley, the egg was laid at 5:41 p.m. on Wednesday.

It's not too far off from when Jackie laid her first egg in 2020. Last year, the first egg was laid on January 8. A second egg was laid on January 11 so we'll see if history repeats itself.

The San Bernardino Nation Forest set up a closure of the area to protect the nesting site and, hopefully, the future chicks.