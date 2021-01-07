Woman struck and killed by SUV in Bermuda Dunes

News

Update 1/8/21

The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Regina Avila, 48, of Palm Desert.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Washington Street in Bermuda Dunes.

The crash was reported at Washington Street and Hidden River Road, near Hovley.

According to CHP, the crash was between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the driver remained on scene. Drugs and/or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Roads were reopened shortly before 10 p.m.

