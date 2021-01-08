7-year-old boy dies in a house fire in Joshua Tree; 8-year-old in critical condition

News

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Bombs and Arson Division is investigating a fire that took the life of a seven-year-old boy Thursday afternoon in Joshua Tree.

The fire was reported on Thursday at 11:56 a.m. on the 62200 block of Crestview Drive. Fire crews reported arrived heavy smoke and fire showing from multiple sides of the single-story home when they first arrived on scene.







All photos courtesy of the San Bernardino County Fire Department

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported that when crews arrived, two people were able to safely evacuate the home but two juveniles, ages 7 and 8, were still inside.

The kids were found in a rear bedroom. Both were rescued and transported to the Hi-Desert Medical Center in critical condition. The 7-year-old boy was later pronounced dead. There was no update on the condition of the 8-year-old.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, three additional victims were transported to an area trauma center.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in an hour, however, the structure sustained heavy damage and is uninhabitable.

Authorities do not suspect the fire was criminal in nature, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Lukacs, at San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Bombs and Arson Division, (909) 890-4840.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800 78CRIME or www.wetip.com.