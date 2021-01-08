Desert X postponed until after the end of lockdown period
The 2021 Desert X art exhibition has been postponed until further notice.
Every year since 2017, art installations are placed at outside sites across 40 miles of desert. Desert X has grown increasingly popular every year, attracting thousands to the Coachella Valley.
Desert X was set to the among the first events to return locally since the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on many global arts and cultural institutions. It was originally planned to be held from Feb. 6 to April 11, 2021.
Officials say they are working on an opening date, but they did mention that they are going to wait until the lockdown is lifted in the region before deciding new dates.
For more information, visit https://www.desertx.org/.
Full Statement:
The Desert X Board in consultation with its team and members of the Coachella Valley community has decided that, In light of the urgent health crisis and surge in cases of COVID-19, the only responsible way forward to protect our community, health care system, artists, visitors and all those who volunteer and contribute to the exhibition, is to wait until we are out of the lockdown period before opening to the public. The artists’ projects are ready, and the Desert X team and board will identify a new opening date as soon as we believe we can safely do so. Once opened, the exhibition will be free and open to the public for nine weeks.
