Desert X postponed until after the end of lockdown period

The 2021 Desert X art exhibition has been postponed until further notice.

Every year since 2017, art installations are placed at outside sites across 40 miles of desert. Desert X has grown increasingly popular every year, attracting thousands to the Coachella Valley.

Desert X was set to the among the first events to return locally since the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on many global arts and cultural institutions. It was originally planned to be held from Feb. 6 to April 11, 2021.

Officials say they are working on an opening date, but they did mention that they are going to wait until the lockdown is lifted in the region before deciding new dates.

For more information, visit https://www.desertx.org/.

