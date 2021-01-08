President Trump’s Twitter account permanently suspended

News

Twitter has announced it has permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Full explanation in thread below:

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

When you go to Trump's twitter page, you a basic white background with no photos and a note that states the account is suspended.

On Thursday, Facebook indefinitely suspended Trump's accounts on its platforms, which includes Instagram.