Cathedral City family devastated by coronavirus looking for new homes for 2 dogs

A Cathedral City family devastated by coronavirus is now speaking out after losing a loved one in a matter of weeks.

"We as a family have been through the ringer already this year, so it was just a perfect storm of, 'What more could go wrong right now?' said Peter Harbur.

Harbur has been furloughed twice this year, lost his health insurance, and in the last few weeks, had five of his family members test positive for coronavirus.

"It was a lot of stress a lot of fear," Harbur said. "I thought I was going to be having three funerals."

His brother-in-law, Sky, lost his life last week.

It started the week before Christmas. Sky came down with severe symptoms. "Profound fever, couldn't breathe, zero oxygen," Harbur said.

Several of his family members including Sky were brought to Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage. Harbur said he could hear the exhaustion in the hospital staff's voices.

