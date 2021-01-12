Stay-at-home orders lifted in Greater Sacramento Region

News

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the stay-at-home order has been lifted for the 13-county Greater Sacramento region amid improving conditions at hospitals.

NEW: We’re seeing stabilization in ICUs & positivity rates. Greater Sacramento is coming out of the Regional Stay-at-Home & going back to purple tier effective today.



We must continue to wear a mask & stay home as much as possible.



There is a light at the end of this tunnel. pic.twitter.com/zHFxiZQqqW — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 13, 2021

The Sacramento Region is the second region in the state in which the orders were lifted. The Northern California region was the first.

Riverside County is in the Southern California region, where the stay-at-home order remains in place as the ICU availability is at 0%. A region needs to have 15% or above ICU availability in order for the order to be lifted.