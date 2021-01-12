Skip to Content
News
By
today at 5:10 pm
Published 5:07 pm

Stay-at-home orders lifted in Greater Sacramento Region

STAY-AT-HOME-SPANISH

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the stay-at-home order has been lifted for the 13-county Greater Sacramento region amid improving conditions at hospitals.

The Sacramento Region is the second region in the state in which the orders were lifted. The Northern California region was the first.

Riverside County is in the Southern California region, where the stay-at-home order remains in place as the ICU availability is at 0%. A region needs to have 15% or above ICU availability in order for the order to be lifted.

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content