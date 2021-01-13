Friends and colleagues mourn the death of PDHS soccer coach Paul Thompson

Back to School

Friends and coaching colleagues are mourning the death of Palm Desert High School soccer coach Paul Thompson.

Friends and school representatives tell News Channel 3 Thompson died January 12th from complications related to Covid-19.

Friends describe Thompson as a person who contributed much to the community and impacted the growth and development of young athletes.

"He did so much for me, and helped me grow as a person," said Cathedral City resident Mark Morocco, who was coached by Thompson when Morocco was 7.

Morocco also once took a trip to Skid Row in Los Angeles with Thompson to help homeless people.

Today News Channel 3 is reaching out to friends and coaches to get their thoughts on Coach Thompson and his impact on the community.

