Evacuations ordered due to fast-moving wildfire near Mountain Center

Firefighters were working to contain a fast-growing wildfire burning in the mountains above the Coachella Valley Friday morning as residents were told to leave their homes.

The fire broke out just east of Mountain Center Thursday night and grew to 600 acres as of 5:45 a.m. Friday. There was no containment reported.

People were seen driving down the mountain as evacuation orders were issued for residents in Mountain Center. They were being asked to use State Highways 243 or 74.

Fire crews were initially called to the 28000 block of Bonita Vista Road at 1:00 a.m. Friday. The first arriving engine company reported 15 acres of heavy vegetation and pine trees on fire.

Approximately 200 personnel were working the fire lines as flames engulfed dry pine trees and brush.

An Evacuation Center has been established at the Banning Community center at 789 N. San Gorgonio Avenue in Banning.

Road Closures:

- Highway 74 at Morris Ranch Rd.

- Highway 74 at Strawberry Creek

- Highway 243 at Saunders Meadow

There were no immediate details on the fire's cause or containment.

Click Here for the Riverside County Emergency Management page with evacuation information.

