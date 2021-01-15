Record Temperatures and Red Flag Warnings

Weather Alerts

As the Bonita burns near Mountain Center (updates on the air and here on KESQ.com) winds are gusting and highs are reaching record peaks. Dew points remain bone dry, so the Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 4 PM today.

Above average temperatures dominate the Western US, and will last through the weekend.

Palm Springs hit 89 yesterday, and missed the record by 2 degrees but today's record of 86 degrees is in jeopardy. Thermal set a record on Thursday with a high of 88!

The winds will die down this weekend, but the heat remains with us through Sunday. By Martin Luther King, jr. day, we start to cool down, but seasonal temps return by Tuesday.