Start of coyote mating season presents possible dangers to dogs and humans

California

With the start of the coyote mating season, wildlife experts are reminding people of the potential dangers coyotes could pose to animals and humans in and around the Coachella Valley.

During the mating season, male coyotes have been known to become aggressive toward animals, especially dogs, in some cases attacking dogs and other family pets.

Today News Channel will speak with Dr. James Danoff-Burg, the Director of Conservation Engagement at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, to learn more about coyote behavior during this time of year.

We'll also find out what valley residents can do to protect themselves and their pets from potentially dangerous interactions with the animals.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 6:00.