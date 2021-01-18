Palm Springs police deploy body-worn and vehicle cameras

News

The Palm Springs Police Dept. said it has deployed about a third of its new body-worn cameras.

News Channel 3 gave you an exclusive inside look at the technology in November. Police said their goal is to improve transparency, and provide proof of their encounters.

Officers will have the capability to turn on and off the cameras, but they're required to be recording during every interaction.

Palm Springs Police Department is the last agency in the valley to deploy body camera technology.

