Coachella Valley school districts eye reopening as President Biden pushes to open in 100 days

Back to School

Officials at Coachella Valley School Districts are considering plans for reopening after President Joe Biden pledged to reopen most schools within 100 days.

The goal was announced while concerns continue over the spiking numbers of people testing positive for Covid-19.

While teachers unions generally are supportive of Biden's desire to reopen classrooms, some union representatives are expressing concerns with regard to teacher health and safety, and that of students.

Today News Channel 3 is reaching out to representatives of all 3 Coachella Valley public school districts to determine how prepared they are for students returning to campus.

We'll report on resources President Biden is indicating the federal government will provide to support districts in reopening.

We'll also reach out to parents, and representatives of valley teacher's unions to get their thoughts on the President's goal.

