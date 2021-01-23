Congressman Ruiz reports low-grade fever; will check into hospital if vitals worsen

News

Coachella Valley Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz updated his constituents on his recovery from coronavirus in a Facebook post, reporting a fever of 101.3F.

He said he is hunkering down tonight and check his vitals while he continues to recover from coronavirus.

Ruiz says his oxygenation level is above 96%, and his pulse remains below 71.

While he does not expect those levels to change, he says he will check himself into the hospital if they do.

https://www.facebook.com/RepRaulRuizMD/posts/2240572082741666

MORE: https://kesq.com/news/coronavirus/2021/01/19/local-congressman-raul-ruiz-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/