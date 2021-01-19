Local Congressman Raul Ruiz tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ruiz released a statement revealing that he currently has mild symptoms and is feeling well.

"In preparation for attending the inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, I have taken multiple COVID-19 tests over the last 72 hours," Ruiz said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "After receiving an initial negative result over the weekend, this morning I tested positive for COVID- 19. While I do have mild symptoms, overall I am feeling well and will self-isolate for the recommended time. Thank you everyone for the well wishes."

Ruiz is now the 7th lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus since the Capitol riots on January 6.

According to ABC News, Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) and Lou Correa (D-Calif.) have all reported positive test results since Jan. 6.

Health experts told ABC News that it while it is impossible to know exactly when and where the Congress members became infected, that day at the Capitol was likely very risky for viral transmission.

Ruiz spoke with News Channel 3 shortly after being evacuated from the Capitol. He noted that as a doctor, he wanted to make sure to check in on other members of Congress while they were barricaded.

