Rep. Ruiz safe and ‘following protocols’ during unrest at U.S. Capitol building

Two spokespeople for U.S. Congressman Raul Ruiz say the doctor is "safe" amid the protests that have breached the U.S. Capitol building.

"He is safe. That's all I can say for the moment." Graham Senor, a spokesperson in Dr. Ruiz's Washington office, replied to requests for updates and an interview with the congressman.

Protesters backing President Trump breached the US Capitol, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Biden win. The Senate recessed the Electoral College debate after protesters forced a lockdown of the Capitol.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Ruiz had tweeted a photo of himself in a seemingly calm Capitol backdrop, saying, "I’m on my way to the House floor to make manifest the beauty of our Democracy and the will of the people, to defend the constitution, ratify the electoral college, and demonstrate the genius of our founding fathers for a moment such as this."

I’m on my way to the House floor to make manifest the beauty of our Democracy and the will of the people, to defend the constitution, ratify the electoral college, and demonstrate the genius of our founding fathers for a moment such as this. pic.twitter.com/HCWOpt4vRY — Raul Ruiz (@RepRaulRuizMD) January 6, 2021

Just before noon PT Wednesday, members of Congress inside the House chamber were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas dispersed in Capitol Rotunda.

Hernan Quintas, a spokesperson for Dr. Ruiz in Coachella Valley, confirmed Dr. Ruiz was following safety protocols.

Watch live coverage of this breaking news here: