A motorcyclist on a dirt bike died Sunday when the rider slammed into a forklift in Thermal.



The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at 85555 Airport Blvd., according

to the California Highway Patrol.



The operator of the forklift was not hurt in the crash, the CHP reported.



The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of next of

kin, and there was no immediate word on the age or gender of the motorcyclist.