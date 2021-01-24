Report: Governor Newsom expected to lift stay-at-home orders

Breaking News

News Channel 3’s sister station KABC in Los Angeles is reporting that Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to lift stay-at-home orders on Monday.

From the report:

“Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lift California's strict stay-at-home orders he imposed on much of the state in December.

In a letter to restaurant owners, the California Restaurant Association say sources tell them that officials with Gov. Newsom's office plan to lift the stay-at-home orders in all regions of the state on Monday.

Golden Gate Restaurant Association President Laurie Thomas says she's "optimistic outdoor dining will resume by the end of the week”.”

