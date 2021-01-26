Justin Clifton named new Palm Springs City Manager

News

Justin Clifton, the current City Manager of Sedona, Arizona has been selected as the next City Manager of Palm Springs, the city announced on Tuesday.

"He was selected for his insight into the future of the City, commitment to community engagement, interest in investing in residents and neighborhoods, expertise in economic development, experience in a thriving tourism economy and his strong financial acumen," said Mayor Pro-Tem Lisa Middleton, who was on the City Manager Selection Subcommittee along with Councilmember Dennis Woods.

"We believe that in Justin Clifton we have a new and vibrant leader of City Hall and our community," Woods added.

The Palm Springs City Council has authorized the subcommittee, along with City Attorney Jeffrey Ballinger to begin negotiating Clifton’s contract, which will be presented to the City Council during the Feb. 11 meeting.

"The entire City Council is extremely impressed by Justin’s energy and enthusiasm for Palm Springs and the values that make our City unique," said Mayor Christy Holstege.

Clifton is expected to start in early April. Retiring City Manager David Ready will continue to serve in the position until then.

Ready has served as City Manager of Palm Springs since 2000. He announced his retirement on Oct. 1, 2020, and was set to leave the position on Dec. 31, 2020, but he stayed on a little longer while the city searched for his replacement.

Clifton comes in with several years of experience as a City Manager.

He served as the City Manager of Sedona for the past six years. Some of his accomplishments in that time include spearheading the creation of a master transportation plan including road projects, bike/pedestrian improvements and creation of a mass transit program, creating Sedona’s first ever economic development, affordable housing and sustainability programs, partnering with the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau to pioneer a sustainable tourism plan and expanding the development of a national award-winning resident engagement program.

Prior to his time in Sedona, Clifton served for three years as City Manager in Delta, Colorado and as the Town Manager of Bayfield, Colorado for five years.

In addition, Clifton currently serves as President-Elect of the Arizona City/County Management Association and has participated in numerous professional development opportunities including the Harvard Executive in State and Local Government Program.

He is a graduate of Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado and holds a Masters in Political Science and Public Policy from the University of Colorado.

"My family and I are incredibly excited to move to Palm Springs," said Clifton. "I am humbled and honored to be selected for this position and look forward to working with the City Council, the community and staff at City Hall."

Clifton and his wife Shelley are the parents of two children, a five-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. They will also be bringing Loki, their half Italian Mastiff, and Rottweiler.