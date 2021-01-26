Two wanted suspects arrested at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that two wanted suspects were arrested at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:55, several viewers messaged News Channel 3 to report a heavy police presence at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert.

According to Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, deputies attempted to make contact with two wanted suspects at the Westfield Mall at approximately 1:52 p.m.

The suspects fled from deputies. Viewers in the area told News Channel 3 they saw multiple deputies at the mall and a helicopter circling the area.

Pecoraro said the suspects were apprehended. No one was injured during the incident.

Viewers said the suspects were taken into custody at a little after 2:00 p.m.

There was no information on the suspects or what they were wanted for. Pecoraro said this remains an active investigation.

