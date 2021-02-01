Live entertainment now allowed at outdoor restaurants

News

California is changing its tune – now allowing live entertainment and outdoor restaurants under the purple tier.

Live acts, which include musicians and comedians, are now permitted to perform at restaurants with outdoor dining.

It's the first time performers have been included in the purple tier.

Restaurant owners and management in downtown Palm Springs said they're excited to be able to book in-person live gigs once again, which they say further elevates the outdoor dining experience.

There are restrictions that performers will have to follow. The state requires live entertainment to keep 12 feet away from audience members.

