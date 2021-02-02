Joshua Tree National Park now requiring masks under President Biden’s executive order

News

The National Park Service announced Tuesday that visitors and employees must wear face masks in all buildings and facilities in all national parks, including Joshua Tree National Park.

The mask mandate comes as a result of an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing.

The new policy requires mask wearing in NPS buildings and facilities and on park lands when social distancing can't be maintained, "including narrow or busy trails, overlooks and historic homes," the announcement said.

