Hispanics getting vaccinated at lower rates than whites in Riverside County

Hispanic people, who make up about half the population here in Riverside County, have received about 18 percent of the doses administered so far, according to county data.

According to the county’s health records, white people are the most likely to have been vaccinated so far, receiving nearly 45 percent of doses already given.

But other ethnic groups are more significantly impacted by the virus.

In Riverside County, the Hispanic community continues to see higher rates of COVID-19 infection than other groups. Also, Latinos make up 45 percent of coronavirus deaths.

But when it comes to the vaccine, “Hispanic and Latino population is almost half of our population here in Riverside County," said Brooke Federico, public information officer for Riverside County. "The vaccine administered at this point is 17.9%. So clearly we have some work to do here.”

A spokesperson for the county explained they are targeting those communities with resources to help.

“We have a mobile testing team that has gone out to different communities throughout all of Riverside County," said Federico. "We are now employing that same mobile testing model to vaccinations.”

The county has vaccinated hundreds of farmworkers in the East Valley but the Latinx community goes beyond that.

“We know that this mobile team will be able to efficiently get into our community and provide the resources again with significant help and partnership of our community-based and faith-based organizations as well," said Federico.

The County of Riverside says people can also call 2-1-1, where they offer assistance in Spanish.

You can view who is eligible for a vaccine right now and all available vaccination locations by visiting www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 2,233,201 tests. The county reported 11,802 tests conducted since Tuesday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 27 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,278.

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 4,739 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 223,389 recoveries in Riverside County.

