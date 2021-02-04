Child airlifted with serious injuries, two adults injured in hit-and-run crash

News

Three people were injured following a hit-and-run crash in Indio Thursday evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Fred Waring Drive and Indio Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. There was no word on a possible cause of what led to the crash.

According to Cal Fire, a child was airlifted with serious injuries. Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department confirmed that the child was a five-year-old.

Two adults were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance.

Guitron told News Channel 3 that police are looking for the driver of one of the two vehicle. The driver was driving a black Toyota Highlander, possibly newer model. There was little description available on the driver other than he is a Hispanic male adult, unknown age, who was last seen wearing black clothing.

Indio PD asks that anyone with information on this incident call (760) 391-4057. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867

The Indio Police Department shut down several roads and lanes in the area, but everything was back open by 6 p.m.

