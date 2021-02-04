Governor Newsom: Schools can return to in-person learning without all teachers receiving Covid-19 vaccine

California

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the state's public school students can return to in-person learning without all teachers receiving Covid-19 vaccinations.

That is based on the assumptions that proper protocols and safety procedures aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19 are adopted by school districts.

However, representatives for teacher's unions, including those in the Coachella Valley, have expressed strong support for teachers being vaccinated before students return to campus.

