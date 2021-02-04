Truck crashes into Cathedral City house, displacing residents

News

Firefighters and first responders responded to a car into a building in Cathedral City Thursday afternoon.

Our crew at the scene sent pictures of a pick-up truck that crashed through the garage of a four-plex located on Monte Vista Road between Corral Road and 33rd Avenue.

According to Captain Chris Duensing of the Cathedral City Fire Department, the crash sparked a fire inside the home. The first responding engine found a person trapped inside the truck.

Duesnsing said there were no residents inside at the time of the crash, but they have been left displaced as the home sustained significant structural damage. The residents hadn't been identified as of 3:00 p.m., but said that they would contact the Red Cross if the residents need a place to stay.

A total of 23 firefighters were at the scene. Cal Fire and the Palm Springs Fire Department assisted CCFD during this incident.

There was no word on what might've led to the crash. One resident told News Channel 3 that the truck crashed into their vehicle prior to crashing into the house.

