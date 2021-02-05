CVRM outreach team helping the homeless stay warm during cold winter season

News

The winter season has brought chilly overnight temperatures. As a result, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM) has seen an uptick in people in need of their help.

“Whenever the weather changes to extreme cold or extreme hot, we always see an influx of 20% more people,” said Mark McGowan, program coordinator with CVRM.

McGowan and his team are dedicated to helping those living on the streets. With overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s, more people are turning to the mission for services.

“If they’re not able to make it here, we’re also bringing them supplies,” said McGowan.

On Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, his team does outreach — going into homeless encampments across the valley offering blankets, toiletries, food and a warm bed back at the mission.

“The cold does give us an opportunity to bring people in,” said McGowan.

Now with COVID-19, the mission has.new policies in place. Each new person brought to the mission, needs a negative result from a rapid coronavirus test.

“We had to find an urgent care that would work with us and work with the population that we serve,” said McGowan.

These outreach programs are saving lives. “They took me off the streets. I was addicted to methamphetamine,” said Strait. He's been staying at the mission since last year.

Strait says for him, this week marks nine months of being sober. “I wouldn’t want to trade that for the world,” he said.

For those still living on the streets, Strait says the winter months are incredibly challenging — especially for the elderly or disabled.

“The elderly people that have problems...they usually have somebody else go get the food. When it’s really cold you need something to stay warm. It’s hard,” he said.

The rescue mission volunteers offer not only warmth for the night but also hope for the future. They're asking for the community's help with donations. For their outreach teams, they're in need of blankets, socks, non-perishable food items, water and toiletries.

You can also make a financial donation HERE.