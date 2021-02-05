Mobile home catches on fire in Thermal

News

CAL FIRE firefighters are at the scene of a fire burning a double-wide mobile home in Thermal.

The fire is at the 88800 block of Avenue 70. It was first reported at approximately 4:29 p.m.

First responding firefighters reported that the home was 50% involved in flames.

8 fire engines have responded to the incident, along with a water tender and breathing support.

Cal Fire sent out an update shortly before 5:30 reporting that fire crews are making good progress and primary and secondary searches were both clear

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.