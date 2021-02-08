Tips: Talking to your children and teens about sexual abuse

News

The time is now to have a conversation with your child about sexual abuse.

Clinical programs and outreach director Araceli Martinez at Barbara Sinatra's Children’s Center explains to News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay why every parent should have conversations about sexual abuse with their child no matter their age.

John Thoresen, director of Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center said, "As soon as your child can communicate, it is time to explain what constitutes sexual abuse."

Tonight on News Channel 3 we dive deeper into what these important conversations should sound like at different ages in the child's life.

We explain the warning signs every parent needs to make their children aware of. Also, practical ways children can help themselves get out of a situation and report something inappropriate.

Helpful resources for parents and guardians: https://fightchildabuse.org/