Desert X announces exhibition dates; opens March 12

News

Desert X announced that the third edition of its exhibition will open from March 12 and run until May 16 in the Coachella Valley.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to run from February 6 until April 11, but was postponed until "we are out of the lockdown period".

The exhibition will explore the desert as a place and an idea, and is curated by Artistic Director Neville Wakefield and Co-curator César García-Alvarez

Desert X will be held as an outdoor experience free and open to the public. The art exhibition spans across 40 miles of desert.

Participating artists will be announced on Tuesday, February 16.

Safety guidelines will be posted on desertx.org