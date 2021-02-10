Watch live: CA working to ‘ramp up’ coronavirus vaccinations

News

Governor Gavin Newsom says California is working to ramp up coronavirus vaccinations. He's speaking live at around 11:15 Wednesday morning.

Local Vaccine Resources

You can view who is eligible for a vaccine right now and all available vaccination locations by visiting www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.

The County of Riverside says people can also call 2-1-1, where they offer assistance in Spanish.

