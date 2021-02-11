County and Palm Springs city officials to open vaccination site at Convention Center

Coronavirus

Riverside County and Palm Springs city officials are set to unveil a new coronavirus vaccination site Thursday at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

News Channel 3 will be at the Convention Center Thursday morning to tour the facility and to speak with city and county representatives about the new operation.

Details of the vaccination site below were provided in a news release sent to News Channel 3:

"Riverside University Health System (RUHS)-Public Health is partnering with the City of Palm Springs and Curative Inc. to open another COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Coachella Valley.

The Palm Springs Convention Center (277 N. Avenida Caballeros) is the site for the new vaccination clinic. The clinic will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and will be available for all eligible residents who live or work in Riverside County.

"I am very pleased we are able to open up a second mass vaccination site in the Coachella Valley," said Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District. "I have been advocating for a west valley site in Palm Springs, and I thank Riverside County Public Health for making this happen understanding the difficulties because of a limited supply. I also want to thank the City of Palm Springs and the convention center staff for their great partnership."

Appointments are necessary and will be offered for those individuals in Phase 1A (all tiers) and Phase 1B (tier 1), including residents ages 65 and older.

Once appointments for this location are available, residents can visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/bBXECxkw4ncV9mKT885H3?domain=rivcoph.org<https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/0AJvCyPxgohw06EtMpUSf?domain=rivcoph.org> for a link to the Curative website to make an appointment. Residents are encouraged to monitor the website<https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/0AJvCyPxgohw06EtMpUSf?domain=rivcoph.org> for updates."

