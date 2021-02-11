Multi-vehicle crash briefly slows traffic on EB I-10 past Washington

News

Traffic on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 is moving slow and backing up due to a multi-vehicle accident just past Washington.

The California Highway Patrol reported that there was one vehicle blocking the middle lane

There are few details on the crash at this time. CHP confirmed there were no injuries.

Traffic began to clear up shortly before 6:30 p.m.

